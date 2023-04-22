Chicago Bulls College Prep gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Chicago Pritzker 22-13 at Chicago Pritzker College Prep on April 22 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 18, Chicago Pritzker faced off against Chicago Noble Street and Chicago Bulls College Prep took on Chicago UIC on April 13 at Chicago Bulls College Prep.
