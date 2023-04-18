Chatham Glenwood's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Decatur Eisenhower 15-0 for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 18.
In recent action on April 12, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on April 12 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.
