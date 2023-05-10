It would have taken a herculean effort for Shelbyville to claim this one, and Charleston wouldn't allow that in a 11-6 decision for an Illinois high school softball victory on May 10.

In recent action on May 6, Shelbyville faced off against Newton and Charleston took on Mt Zion on May 5 at Charleston High School.

