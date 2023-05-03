Charleston ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Paris 10-3 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 3.

In recent action on April 28, Charleston faced off against Effingham and Paris took on Westville on April 27 at Westville High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.