The cardiac kids of Champaign Central unleashed every advantage to outlast Mahomet-Seymour 12-11 for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 20.

In recent action on April 14, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Charleston and Champaign Central took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on April 15 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.

