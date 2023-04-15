Champaign Central dominated from start to finish in an imposing 15-3 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on April 15 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 11, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Paris and Champaign Central took on Normal on April 8 at Champaign Central High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.