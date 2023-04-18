Champaign Central played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 22-0 verdict over Peoria Richwoods in Illinois high school softball action on April 18.
In recent action on April 13, Peoria Richwoods faced off against Normal West and Champaign Central took on Charleston on April 12 at Champaign Central High School.
