Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Champaign Academy's performance in a 20-5 destruction of Chicago Intrinsic during this Illinois softball game.

In recent action on March 30, Chicago Intrinsic faced off against Chicago Kelvyn Park and Champaign Academy took on Chicago Kennedy on March 30 at Chicago Kennedy High School.

