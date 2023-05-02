Champaign Academy dominated from start to finish in an imposing 20-2 win over Chicago Solorio in Illinois high school softball action on May 2.

In recent action on April 18, Chicago Solorio faced off against Chicago Agricultural Science and Champaign Academy took on Peotone on April 28 at Champaign Academy High.

