Carlinville earned a convincing 11-1 win over Raymond Lincolnwood in Illinois high school softball action on May 12.
In recent action on May 4, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Nokomis and Carlinville took on Virden North Mac on May 3 at Virden North Mac High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.