Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Canton nipped Bartonville Limestone 6-5 at Bartonville Limestone High on April 10 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 6, Bartonville Limestone faced off against Dunlap and Canton took on East Peoria on April 6 at Canton High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.