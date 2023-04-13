Brimfield showed no mercy to Deer Creek-Mackinaw, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 14-2 victory in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 13.

In recent action on March 30, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Glasford Illini Bluffs and Brimfield took on Havana on April 8 at Havana High School.

