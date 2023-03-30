An electrician would've been needed to get Chicago Roosevelt on the scoreboard because Chicago Amundsen wouldn't allow it in an 18-0 shutout in an Illinois high school softball matchup on March 30.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.