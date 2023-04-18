Pana swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Hillsboro 11-1 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on April 11, Hillsboro faced off against Virden North Mac and Pana took on Greenville on April 14 at Greenville High School.

