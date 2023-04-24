Farmer City Blue Ridge put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Broadlands Heritage for a 12-1 victory at Broadlands Heritage High on April 24 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 19, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Villa Grove and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on April 18 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.
