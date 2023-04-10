Chicago Northside College's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Kennedy 24-4 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on March 30, Chicago Kennedy faced off against Champaign Academy and Chicago Northside College took on Chicago Payton on March 30 at Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.