Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Wednesday when Bloomington Central Catholic bottled Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 1-0 on April 5 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on March 30, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Pontiac and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Bartonville Limestone on March 28 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.