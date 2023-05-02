Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Bloomington Central Catholic prevailed over El Paso-Gridley 9-6 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 28, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Granville Putnam County and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Monticello on April 27 at Monticello High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.