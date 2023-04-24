An electrician would've been needed to get Rantoul on the scoreboard because Bloomington Central Catholic wouldn't allow it in a 14-0 shutout for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 24.

In recent action on April 19, Rantoul faced off against Casey-Westfield and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Champaign Centennial on April 19 at Champaign Centennial High School.

