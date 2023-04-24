No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Bloomington as it controlled Peoria Manual's offense 22-0 in a sterling pitching showcase in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 24.

In recent action on April 13, Peoria Manual faced off against Delavan and Bloomington took on Normal on April 20 at Bloomington High School.

