In recent action on March 30, Bloomington faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Peoria Richwoods took on Pleasant Hill on March 31 at Peoria Richwoods High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.