Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when Chicago Lane Tech bottled Chicago Prosser 12-0 for an Illinois high school softball victory on May 2.

In recent action on April 28, Chicago Prosser faced off against Chicago Speer and Chicago Lane Tech took on Norridge Ridgewood on April 28 at Norridge Ridgewood High School.

