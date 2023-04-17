Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin sent Georgetown-Ridge Farm home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 7-0 decision on April 17 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 12, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Chrisman and Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin took on Lexington on April 8 at Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High School.
