Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin dismissed Fithian Oakwood by a 14-3 count in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on March 29, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin took on St Joseph-Ogden on March 29 at Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High School.
