Normal stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 12-3 victory over Bloomington in Illinois high school softball action on April 20.

In recent action on April 15, Bloomington faced off against Urbana and Normal took on Urbana on April 13 at Urbana High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.