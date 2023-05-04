Athens delivered all the smoke to disorient Taylorville and flew away with a 12-2 win in Illinois high school softball action on May 4.

In recent action on April 29, Taylorville faced off against Mattoon and Athens took on Rochester on April 28 at Athens High School.

