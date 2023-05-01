Argenta-Oreana had its hands full but finally brushed off Villa Grove 4-1 during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on April 26, Villa Grove faced off against Fisher and Argenta-Oreana took on Downs Tri-Valley on April 27 at Argenta-Oreana High School.
