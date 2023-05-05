Westville's defense was a brick wall that stopped Fithian Oakwood cold, resulting in a 15-0 victory in Illinois high school softball on May 5.
In recent action on April 21, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Westville took on Waverly South County on May 1 at Westville High School.
