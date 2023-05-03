Springfield didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Decatur Eisenhower's attack in a virtuoso 18-0 performance in Illinois high school softball action on May 3.

In recent action on April 29, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Champaign Central and Springfield took on Urbana on April 29 at Urbana High School.

