PEORIA — Two pitches and two powerfully directed swings changed the LeRoy High School softball team’s weekend Saturday at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.

Morgan Fleming and Natalie Loy clubbed back-to-back two-run doubles in the third inning and the Panthers closed out a 4-3 victory over Goreville in the third-place game of the Class 1A State Tournament.

LeRoy cast aside the disappointment of Friday’s semifinal loss to finish its season at 33-7.

“It feels really good to end the season with a win,” Fleming said. “Once one person does really well, the team starts to relax and settle into the game.”

Haley Cox started the Panthers’ lone scoring outburst of the weekend with a single to left-center field and took second as Emma Bagnell reached on an infield single. Goreville committed an error allowing Emily Mennenga to reach on her sacrifice bunt to load the bases.

Fleming hammered a shot to deep center field to knock in Cox and Bagnell. On the next pitch, Loy cranked a blast just a few feet to the left as Mennenga and Fleming came around to score.

Goreville (25-15) had scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the second inning.

“With this group the toughness and resiliency they’ve shown all year, to give up two and the very next time we get to bat we come back and score four kind of shows who they are,” LeRoy coach Doug Hageman said.

The win moved Hageman’s record over nine seasons at LeRoy to 200-73.

“That’s a heckuva way to get 200,” said the Panthers coach. “Honestly, the thing I think is really important about that is seeing some of the girls who have played in the program and telling them what a huge part they are of this.

"We started at the bottom and feel like we really built from the ground up to get where we’re at. It takes so many more than just the 18 involved getting here and winning this game.”

Goreville did not go quietly. The Blackcats received an RBI single from Emma Rogers in the seventh and had the tying run at second base before LeRoy pitcher Lilly Long ended the game with a strikeout.

“Yesterday (Friday) was a little rough. We came back from it and really learned and pulled out a win,” said Long, who was lifted in the second inning of Friday’s semifinal defeat to Illini Bluffs. “I got taken out because I was overheating so coming back felt really good. And winning felt really good, too.”

Long boosted her season record to 17-4 while striking out nine and walking two.

“I’m really proud of her,” Hageman said.

Goreville hurler Reese Ray gave up three earned runs, walked none and fanned nine.

The Blackcats put three singles together in the first inning but scored no runs after Panthers center fielder Mennenga unleashed an on-target throw to home plate for the second straight day to register the third out.

The LeRoy team that took home a state trophy started four juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen.

“We know we have the ability to come back and do it again next year,” said Fleming. “It’s really cool.”

Friday’s semifinal

LeRoy returned to the dugout with hope intact after a two-run Illini Bluffs first inning during Friday’s 10-0 semifinal loss to Illini Bluffs.

When the Tigers followed with a five-run second inning, the Panthers faced a deficit they would be able to overcome.

“They were in a great frame of mind. Sometimes it just isn’t your day,” Hageman said. “There’s no hanging our heads. We’re still proud of where we’re at. I still think we’re a good team.”

LeRoy received a ringing one-out double from Fleming to left-center field in the first inning, but Tigers pitcher Cora Ellison left her there with two strikeouts to end the threat.

Illini Bluffs quickly pushed across two in the bottom of the first. Lilly Hicks was hit by a pitch before Zoe Eeten lined a shot down the left-field line. When a diving attempt at a catch by LeRoy left fielder Lauren Bossingham, the ball rolled to the fence as Eeten circled the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

Ellison bounced a ground rule double over the left field fence, but was thrown out at the plate trying to score on an Annabelle Fortin single on a perfect throw from Mennenga.

The Panthers committed two errors in the second as the Tigers scored five times. Hicks, Eeten and Lexi Brinkman drove in runs for Illini Bluffs.

“We made some uncharacteristic errors. I don’t think we’ve made any errors in the postseason and we did today,” Hageman said. “That’s a good team, and they’ve been here. I felt like you could see that difference a little bit.”

Long was removed from the circle in favor of Cox with one out in the second.

“I thought Haley Cox was outstanding,” said Hageman. “That was a really tough situation to come into. It’s probably been about a month since she’s pitched last in a game. We needed her and she did a great job giving us a chance.”

The Panthers’ best opportunity to score came in the fourth. Loy had an infield single and Laila Carr walked. With one out, Bossingham singled to right field, but Loy was caught in a rundown between third and home and eventually tagged out.

A walk to Finley Howard loaded the bases with two outs, but Ellison escaped without a run again.

Illini Bluffs brought the 10-run rule into effect in the bottom of the fifth as Anna Tibbs singled home two runs and scored on a Hicks hit.

“These girls are just something special,” said Tigers coach Lindsey Lox. “I know we’re young, and we keep thinking we’re too young. But they are really stepping it up. I am like a proud momma right now. They are just awesome.”

Ellison allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked two in five innings.

Photos: LeRoy defeated Marquette 2-1 in super-sectional softball