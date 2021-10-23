Watch now: Torry's early goal sparks Central Catholic to boys sectional soccer title

BLOOMINGTON — When Jacob Torry blasted a shot into the top left corner to give Central Catholic a 1-0 lead against rival University High on Saturday, the Saints' senior midfielder was confident of the eventual outcome.

"We wanted to come out early, honestly, and stick it to them," said Torry of his goal off Joe Carter's assist less than five minutes into the Class 1A Central Catholic Boys Soccer Sectional championship match. "They're our in-town rival. We had a lot going into this, and we knew if we got up early we would keep the momentum going."

Even when U High freshman Noah Grieshaber stopped a penalty kick in the second half, the Pioneers were never able to come back. Junior Jaylen Bischoff's goal from a tough angle midway through the second half helped seal the Saints' 2-0 victory at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

It was Central Catholic's second boys sectional soccer title and first since 2007. The Saints improved to 24-3-1 and advanced to Tuesday's 7 p.m. Central Catholic Super-Sectional to face unbeaten Mendota.

"We have been building the program for a few years and are finally getting the benefit of the doubt," said Central Catholic coach Reza Ghasemi. "The kids are coming in and meshing well with the rest. They are determined and very productive and supportive of each other. A true team. That makes my job a lot easier."

The best chance for U High (8-14-2) was denied when the Saints' Warren Tomczak kicked away the ball just before it crossed the goal line with 8:30 left in the first half.

Grieshaber kept the Pioneers close when he stopped Jacob Jongky's PK with 26 minutes left. But a short time later, Jongky got the ball to a streaking Bischoff down the right side.

When Grieshaber came out, Bischoff sent a powerful blast into the far corner to give the Saints some breathing room.

"I saw the angle and I just said I'm going to take it, and I did," said Bischoff. "It just went in the top corner and I said cool."

The Saints had 12 shots on goal to U High's four. Junior Auston Koch recorded Central Catholic's 13th shutout of the season.

"We had chances. We had a couple in the first half maybe we should have put away, but they could have scored a couple too," said U High coach Jeremy Stanton. "They were deserving of the win today."

Stanton wasn't surprised U High couldn't regain the momentum after Grieshaber stopped the PK.

"Our team is a possession-based team. We didn't have a true striker this year within the group," he said. "Goal-scoring opportunities and high-powered offense wasn't our game. When we got behind it makes it tough."

The Saints have won their four postseason matches by a 24-0 margin.

"To win four games without giving up any goals, that is a true picture of our team and what we are and what we are made of," said Ghasemi.

Torry is one of only three seniors (along with Aric Magallenes and Dylan Haddox) on the Saints' roster. After last fall's season was postponed by the pandemic, Torry thought the team could do big things when it gathered for an abbreviated spring season with no state series.

"A lot of the kids were freshmen and I saw we had potential," he said. "This year we are building that up and getting solid as a team. The next two or three years are going to be solid for Central."

Right now, Ghasemi is only focused on getting to East Peoria for the Final Four next weekend.

"I told them after half the season was over from here on there is nothing to improve on," he said. "We have to stay focused on our goals and go get it done as a team. Every game is a championship game for us because if we don't (win) we go home. They are focused and determined."

CLASS 2A

Normal West turned back Lincoln, 1-0, in double overtime to capture the West Regional title.

The Wildcats face Springfield or Jacksonville at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bloomington Sectional semifinals at Fred Carlton Field.

CLASS 3A

Minooka scored on a penalty kick with 6:30 left in the second overtime and slipped past Normal Community, 2-1, in double overtime to claim the NCHS Regional title.

Bradley Doellman scored the NCHS goal on an assist by Alberto Canas. The Ironmen outshot Minooka, 13-7. Ryan Millmore had five saves for NCHS.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

