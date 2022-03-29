Watch now: Reese Anderson, Rayna Powers lead NCHS past U High in Girls Intercity Soccer

NORMAL — Graduation hit Normal Community's girls soccer team hard after last season's 22-2-1 season.

Reese Anderson knows that as well as anyone. The departing group which went to the Class 3A sectional championship game included her sister, Ryann.

"Nine seniors was a really tough loss, but we're already really adjusting well," said the sophomore forward. "The team is turning out really good. I love this team."

The Iron showed during Monday's Intercity Tournament opener they may be young, but they can bounce back quickly.

Anderson and freshman Rayna Powers scored as NCHS took a 2-0 victory over University High in chilly conditions at U High Soccer Field.

The Iron (2-1) were coming off a 5-1 loss to Chatham Glenwood last week that served as a wake-up call.

"In terms of our intensity and competitiveness and desire to get after it was so much better today," said NCHS head coach Matt Chapman. "Chatham Glenwood is a really good team and capitalized on every mistake we made, and we kind of put our heads down at times during the game.

"That didn't ever happen today. We did make some mistakes — and some were kind of scary and glaring mistakes — but immediately we recovered and went on to the next play."

Anderson gave the Iron a 1-0 lead with 14:07 left in the first half. She blasted a shot from about 20 yards in front of U High goalie Olivia Checchi, who leaped high and got her fingers on the ball but couldn't completely knock it away.

NCHS got an insurance tally when Powers took a pass from Ava Bruner and found the right corner with 15:26 left.

"We were really motivated as a team today and really wanted it," said Anderson. "After that loss (to Glenwood) we practiced really hard. We came out here ready to win."

Powers is among a group of new players that has Chapman excited to see what transpires this season. Defender Avery Parks, who Chapman calls "a stabilizing force for us," is the lone senior who played much last season.

"We have a handful of girls who played a lot of minutes last year but still are sophomores and juniors," he said. "Some of the other kids are young and learning. They benefitted a lot from seniors who drew a lot of attention last year. Now you're in a role where you have do more and be more. It's a learning process. We're getting there."

Powers has played club soccer with Anderson and some of the other NCHS players, so there is a familiarity between them.

"They're so nice and it's a great environment to be around," said Powers. "It's so easy to fit in."

"Me and Rayna work really well together up top," said Anderson. "I think Rayna up here is a really good addition to the team."

Chapman said he'll have a better handle in about a month about what kind of team he has.

Even though the Iron are young and inexperienced, their coach said "that's the fun part of it."

"I'm learning them and trying to figure out how they operate and what works best for them," said Chapman. "We have some strong attackers and some returning players at every level — the defense, midfield and attack. It will be interesting to see what we're great at. We're not quite sure yet."

U High (2-1), which outscored its first two opponents 15-0, learned quite a bit about itself Monday, too.

The Pioneers showed coach Hayley Sefton what she wanted to see in the second half.

"The first half was a little rough, but we have so many new pieces we're trying to figure it out," said Sefton. "After we had halftime and made some adjustments, we looked so much better in the second half. It looked closer to what I was hoping we would get out of this game. We had some pretty good scoring opportunities and getting some shots in, and we were connecting passes a lot better."

U High advanced to the Class 1A super-sectional last year before losing to Quincy Notre Dame.

Sefton believes the chance to play NCHS, especially in the season, will do nothing but pay dividends for the Pioneers down the road and especially in the postseason.

"For me this is a perfect game to gauge where we are, what we need to do and what we need to work on," she said. "That's why I love this Intercity Tournament because of that."

Checchi impressed Sefton with "a couple really good saves in there." NCHS had a 7-2 advantage in shots on goal.

West victorious

Arya Gandhi's three goals sparked Normal West past Central Catholic, 5-1, in a Girls Intercity Tournament game at West.

The Wildcats (2-4) also received goals from Sophie Lambert and Peyton Cornejo while Bailey Rudge made seven saves.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

