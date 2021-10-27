Watch now: Central Catholic survives PK shootout, ready for more at Class 1A State Soccer Tournament

BLOOMINGTON — As soon as the Class 1A Central Catholic Boys Soccer Super-Sectional plaque was given out Tuesday night, the celebration began.

Central Catholic's students stormed the field at Bill Hundman Memorial Stadium to soak in the Saints' thrilling 3-2 victory over previously unbeaten Mendota.

Joseph Carter and his teammates accepted congratulations and hugs from their friends and families. One of six sophomore starters, Carter scored both of the Saints' goals in regulation and converted on a penalty kick in the shootout.

This is Carter's first time playing in the state series after last year's postseason was canceled by the pandemic. Even though he's new to all this, Carter sounded like a veteran afterwards.

"We actually think we can win state, so we're not done yet," said Carter. "Central has never been this far, so we're just going for it."

Emerging victorious on the 14th anniversary of Central Catholic playing in its only previous state tourney (Class A quarterfinals in 2007), the Saints will bring home their first state trophy regardless what happens Friday and Saturday at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

Central Catholic (25-3-1) meets Belleville Althoff (24-4-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in a semifinal match. The first semifinal pits Timothy Christian (18-2-3) against Wheaton Academy (17-4-1).

Friday's losers play at 3 p.m. Saturday for third place with the winners squaring off for the championship at 5 p.m.

Central Catholic head coach Reza Ghasemi has a young team. Jacob Torry is the one of only three seniors on the roster (along with Aric Magallanes and Dylan Haddox) and the only one starting.

Yet Ghasemi, who directed the Normal West girls to the 2007 Class AA State Tournament quarterfinals, believes the team's future is now.

Ghasemi isn't content with his freshmen, sophomores and juniors just getting state tourney experience for 2022 or 2023.

"We have a lot to lose. We want nothing less than the championship," he said. "Going to state was a step to this thing. From day one I told them we are going to go to state and win it. The only team that will beat you is your own team. No one else can."

Even though Mendota never trailed through 80 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime, the Trojans couldn't knock out the Saints.

Mendota played mainly juniors and seniors and brought a huge crowd with them.

How did the Saints pull it off?

"Just heart," said junior goalie Auston Koch, who made two saves in the penalty kick shootout. "We've believed in ourselves since day one. Coach been telling us we're going to go to state, and now we're there."

Carter's first goal, off a header from 10 yards out as Mendota goalie Manny Trejo charged to try and snag the loose ball, gained a 1-all with 33:56 left.

The Trojans went ahead before Carter again knotted the score. Mendota couldn't clear a pass and Carter quickly beat Trejo with 7:24 remaining.

"We had lunch at 4 o'clock with the team, and I told him and his mom something in me that says Joe is going to have two goals," said Ghasemi, smiling. "He was sick last night. Fortunately they took him to school so he could play tonight."

Carter, sophomore Jacob Jongky, junior Jaylen Bischoff and sophomore Gavin Young converted Central Catholic's first four PKs. Koch couldn't stop the Trojans' first two attempts, getting a hand on the ball on the second, but stopped the third and fourth.

The Saints didn't even need fifth PK shooter Jarrett Wieduwilt, a junior.

"We just didn't go down when we got scored on," said Carter. "We really thought we were just going to pull through, and we did. We really didn't want to go into penalties, though. It was just unlucky, but we finished it."

Ghasemi expects to see the same kind of effort at East Peoria.

"They are hungry kids and poised and determined," he said.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

