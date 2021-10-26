Watch now: Central Catholic headed to Class 1A State Soccer Tournament after thrilling super-sectional win

BLOOMINGTON — With going to the Class 1A Boys State Soccer Tournament riding on penalty kicks, Central Catholic High School goalie Auston Koch formulated a quick game plan Tuesday night at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

"I looked at the way they were pointing their bodies right before they shot it, and I just went with my gut," said Koch. "I should have saved them all if I'm going to be honest."

Koch saved the last two and that's all that mattered. Joseph Carter, Jacob Jongky, Jaylen Bischoff and Gavin Young converted Central Catholic's first four PKs to give the Saints a 3-2 victory over Mendota.

The Saints, who got two goals in regulation from Carter, never held the lead throughout 80 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods, forcing a penalty-kick shootout.

"I didn't panic because I trusted and believed in my boys," said Saints coach Reza Ghasemi. "I knew we would get it. It was just a matter of keeping them calm and composed. When we got our chances I knew we would finish it."

The Saints improved to 25-3-1 and will meet Belleville Althoff in a state tournament semifinal match at 7 p.m. Friday at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

Mendota (23-1) took a 1-0 lead with 27:08 left in the first half on Ricky Orozco's goal.

Less than seven minutes into the second half, Carter headed the ball past charging goalie Manny Trejo to gain a 1-all tie.

The Trojans went ahead 2-1 with 12:59 left on another Orozco goal before Carter took advantage of Mendota's failure to clear a pass and beat Trejo again from 10 yards out with 7:24 left.

The best scoring chance in the extra two periods came when Bischoff just missed from the right side with 4:10 left in the first overtime.

The Saints didn't even need fifth PK shooter Jarrett Wieduwilt after Koch saved the final two after Mendota converted its first two shots.

"We have been practicing with PKs because we knew there might be a need, so we had the five ready," said Ghasemi. "They did an excellent job plus the goalie did a great job."

