 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

University High girls soccer takes fourth place at 1A State Tournament

  • 0
Prep sports graphic

NAPERVILLE — The University High School girls soccer team took home a fourth-place trophy Saturday after a 3-2 loss to Lombard Montini in the third-place match of the Class 1A State Tournament at North Central College.

Tied 2-2, Montini prevailed in the penalty kick round 4-3.

Alyssa Brown and Alison Heller scored goals for the Pioneers, who finished with a 16-11 record.

A U High assist was credited to Elise Luallen. Olivia Checchi had seven saves.

Both of Montini's goals came from Maren Hoovel.

In Friday's semifinal, U High dropped a 1-0 match to Quincy Notre Dame.

Sophie Gramke scored the lone goal at the 13:22 mark of the first half.

U High goalkeeper Maddie Allen had six saves, while QND's Addison Van Hecke had two.

In the championship match, QND downed Richmond-Burton 1-0.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News