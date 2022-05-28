University High girls soccer takes fourth place at 1A State Tournament

NAPERVILLE — The University High School girls soccer team took home a fourth-place trophy Saturday after a 3-2 loss to Lombard Montini in the third-place match of the Class 1A State Tournament at North Central College.
Tied 2-2, Montini prevailed in the penalty kick round 4-3.
Alyssa Brown and Alison Heller scored goals for the Pioneers, who finished with a 16-11 record.
A U High assist was credited to Elise Luallen. Olivia Checchi had seven saves.
Both of Montini's goals came from Maren Hoovel.
In Friday's semifinal, U High dropped a 1-0 match to Quincy Notre Dame.
Sophie Gramke scored the lone goal at the 13:22 mark of the first half.
U High goalkeeper Maddie Allen had six saves, while QND's Addison Van Hecke had two.
In the championship match, QND downed Richmond-Burton 1-0.