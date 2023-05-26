University High School forward Nathan Clay, left, and Normal West midfielder Matthew Hodgen fight for control of the ball as Clay attempts to score during the first half of Wednesday's Intercity Tournament game at U High. For a photo gallery of the game go to Pantagraph.com.
Photos: U High battles Normal West in Intercity Soccer
Normal West and U High battled to a tie in the Intercity Soccer Tournament
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
University High School's Nathan Clay, center, hits a header into the net to give the Pioneers a 1-0 lead against visiting Normal West in the Intercity Tournament on Wednesday.
U High midfielder Mason Wittman (17) and Normal West midfielder Ryan Weber fight for control of the ball during the first period, Wednesday, at U High.
U High forward Nathan Clay, left, and Normal West midfielder Matt Lage fight for control of the ball during the first period, Wednesday, at U High.
U High forward Nathan Clay, right, and Normal West midfielder Matthew Hodgen fight for control of the ball during the first period, Wednesday, at U High.
U High midfielder Josh Friesen (7) and Normal West midfielder Connor Turner fight for control of the ball during the first period, Wednesday, at U High.
Normal West midfielder Clayton Davis, left, and U High defender Camden Brown fight for control of the ball during the first period, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016 at U High.
University High midfielder Camden Brown, left, and Normal West midfielder Clayton Davis attempt to control the ball during the first period, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016 at U High.
U High midfielder Cayden Redd falls to the ground as he battles with Normal West forward Parker Theobald (10) and midfielder Ryan Weber during the first period, Wednesday, at U High.