Soccer all-conference teams

Illini Prairie
Central Catholic placed four players on the first team of the Illini Prairie Conference soccer all-star squad in Auston Koch, Jarrett Wieduwilt, Jaylen Bischoll and Gavin Young.
Saints on the second team were Ben Torry, Warren Tomczak and Boyden Chaon. Earning honorable mention were Sam Allen and Ethan Blankenship.
East Central Illinois
Connor Scot, Josh Heil, Joaquin Gonzalez and Jakson Baber of Cornerstone Christian along with Nick Jenkins and Brayden Philyaw of Calvary Christian were selected to the East Central Illinois Conference all-star team.