Watch now: U High starts quickly, captures Class 1A girls soccer super-sectional to set up rematch against QND

BLOOMINGTON — As University High School head coach Hayley Sefton was doing a television interview Tuesday, her players made a sneak attack and doused her with water.

It was a different feeling from a year ago, and the Pioneers were in full celebration following a 5-0 victory against Herscher in the Class 1A Central Catholic Girls Soccer Super-Sectional at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

"It's just so exciting. We've worked so hard to get here and have had so many good practices," said U High senior defender Elise Luallen. "We all came together. We had to figure out positioning and everything. It's amazing that we got it together and came this far."

Yet U High couldn't totally escape thoughts of the 2021 super-sectional when the Pioneers fell to Quincy Notre Dame, 1-0, at Bloomington High School. That's because awaiting U High (16-6) at 7 p.m. Friday in Naperville for a semifinal match will be none other than QND.

"I'm ready," said Sefton. "We have some unfinished business."

Here are some takeaways from U High's super-sectional win and a first appearance in the state finals since 2017 when the Pioneers placed second in Class 1A, losing to — who else? — QND.

Heller strikes fast

It didn't take long for U High to get ahead of Herscher (19-5), a team the Pioneers handed a 4-1 defeat earlier in the season.

Senior Alison Heller hit the right post, but before Herscher goalie Rourke Zigrossi could get the ball Heller knocked in the ricochet less than three minutes into the match.

Heller wasn't finished. She took a beautiful pass from Bree Cordray and headed it into the goal for a 2-0 lead with 30:33 left in the first half.

"I came out with a lot of energy and the whole team did. That helped us get two early on," said Heller. "The cross from Bree was really fun. She was right there. It was a perfect play and I was right there to hit it in. That was my favorite goal of the season."

Defense, defense

The Pioneers haven't given up a goal in their five postseason victories. For the second straight game, Luallen was there to kick away a loose ball that got past Checchi early in the second half.

"Just in the right place at the right time," said Luallen.

Checchi appreciates the effort her defenders — which also includes junior Lilly Miller, sophomore Grace Yoder and freshman Ella Schirano — have given.

"We kind of came into this game knowing who their really good players are and who we need to mark," said Checchi. "Just our ability to on-the-fly defend as a team. We had one of our players switch over to match the speed of their team.

"This back line is really strong. They've made my job easy going so far."

Strong finish

Herscher was on the offensive and threatened to cut the deficit for much of the second half before U High put the game away.

Freshman Maya Lanier connected from 22 yards away with 10:19 left to give the Pioneers some breathing room. Then senior Adriana Crabtree tallied the final two goals, the first on an arching kick from 35 yards out and then taking a perfect pass from Heller for an easy finish with 11 seconds left.

"I know we were losing momentum a little bit, but they started talking to each other. That's all the credit to the seniors," said Sefton. "I heard the communication really ramp up again and once that started we were taking over again."

'Last chance'

While U High has several sophomores and freshmen playing key roles, for Checchi and the other six seniors it was now-or-never time.

"Losing last year was devastating. We were so close to state," said Checchi. "We're a senior-heavy team this year. For a lot of us this is our last chance. We're looking forward to going all the way and hopefully bringing home the state trophy."

Sefton again said she believes the Pioneers still haven't peaked as a team yet despite outscoring the opposition, 28-0, in the postseason.

"Our formation has changed since the start of the season. We've really worked on our first touch and passing to our feet," said Heller. "I think every single player has grown so much and we've bonded as a team. We're a super close team, this group of girls. It's helped us work together."

NCHS advances

Another Intercity team kept its season going Tuesday.

Normal Community rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to beat Moline, 3-1, and advance to the Class 3A NCHS Sectional championship match at 5 p.m. Friday against Edwardsville.

The Iron (17-7-3) tied the match when freshman Rayna Powers scored with 22:09 left. Katie Olson's goal gave NCHS a 2-1 lead before Addie Weyrauch added an insurance tally with 8:29 left.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

