Watch now: Three sets of sisters get to share good times with Central Catholic girls soccer team

BLOOMINGTON — When Sammie Shanks was a freshman she got play with her older sister Lauren, a senior, on Central Catholic High School's girls soccer team.

The role has been reversed this season. Sammie Shanks is now the senior with another Shanks, younger sister Logan, a Saints' freshman.

"I feel me and her have gotten closer and it's going to be really weird not playing with her (next season)," said Sammie Shanks, who will be competing at Heartland Community College.

Sammie Shanks isn't alone in looking after a younger sister.

The Shanks are one of three sister combinations that have helped the Saints (15-3-3 overall) capture the Illini Prairie Conference championship and a No. 1 sectional seed when the Class 1A state tournament series begins next week.

Kaylie Eckhoff, a senior, and her sophomore sister, Abby, are in their second year together with the Saints. Senior Madalyn Yaklich has been joined by her freshman sister, Sophia, this season.

"It's pretty good to have a role model for me to follow on the field," said Sophia Yaklich.

Central Catholic head coach Reza Ghasemi has been a soccer coach for a long time. He can remember having two sets of siblings on one of his teams before, but never three.

Siblings sometimes can get on each other's nerves. But Ghasemi said that hasn't been a problem.

"Probably between the Shanks I've played a little bit of a mediator between them, but the others no," he said. "Part of it is Sammie is so competitive. Logan is competitive, but Sammie has a tendency to show it and basically wear her feelings. It's more in practice. In the game they all are very good and supportive. I don't have to get involved in that sense."

Kaylie and Abby Eckhoff quickly noticed their sisterly connection last season when they both played in the midfield. Abby is now a defender.

"It was cool to see the chemistry we had ... we would connect on a lot of passes together and even got in trouble sometimes for passing too much to our sister," said Kaylie Eckhoff. "There was a field awareness and extra sense she would be there."

Sometimes spending so much time on and off the field together, though, can be a little too much.

"She told me she couldn't wait until I left for college, so I switched (practice) partners," said Kaylie.

"Obviously I did not mean that," said Abby.

Madalyn Yaklich said there has been "nothing too serious" in the way of cross words between her and Sophia.

"Most of the time we're right next to each other in the middle, so it's pretty nice working next to her," said Madalyn Yaklich.

The older Yaklich will be off to the University of Kentucky in the fall, but won't be playing soccer. Sophia Yaklich will miss her.

"I can always count on her to be there," she said. "She's a good forward and always finishes really well."

Sammie Shanks, who leads the Saints with 23 goals and 14 assists, knows having a sister on the team is a plus because no one knows her better.

"If I ever need someone to get me going or get out of my head, I have her to pump me up," said Sammie.

Logan Shanks, a defender, wasn't sure what to expect this season.

"I just thought I was going to start and was excited to play with my sister," she said. "I feel we can really go far."

Ghasemi shares that feeling.

The Saints have lost just one match to a Class 1A team, falling 2-1 to Rock Island Alleman. Central Catholic gave up only one goal in its eight Illini Prairie matches. Sophomore goalkeeper Keastin Hadley has posted 12 shutouts in large part thanks to the defense led by Logan Shanks, Abby Eckhoff and freshman Makayla Wieduwilt.

"This year we've been blessed with skilled freshmen," said Ghasemi. "That's a big difference. They've added value since day one. It's something we have not had before."

The Saints' boys team finished third in the Class 1A State Tournament in the fall. Ghasemi believes the girls have the same opportunity.

"I think we're one of the top teams in the state," he said. "It's a matter of can we stay focused and stay determined and execute what we've been practicing. If those questions can be answered yes, we're definitely a state- bound team."

The three sisters sets want their time together to last a couple more weeks before they go their separate ways. While Abby Eckoff said she'll miss Kaylie "a lot" when her sister goes to the University of Iowa in the fall, the younger Eckhoff draws the line.

"But I won't miss her taking up the space in the bathroom," said Abby Eckoff.

Intercity title shared

Normal Community finally was able to claim a share of the Girls Intercity Soccer Tournament title after a couple postponements.

The Iron downed Central Catholic, 3-1, on Wednesday to claim a share of the title with Normal West.

Reese Anderson scored all three goals for her second hat trick in two days for NCHS.

Fishing for state

Olympia captured the Bass Fishing Sectional crown Thursday at Evergreen Lake.

The Spartans' Josh Boots, Brantson Komnick, Blaine Hailey and Aiden Fosdick had catches totaling 13.68 pounds to defeat runner-up Lowpoint-Washburn (13.13).

Olympia, coached by Jon Wise with Ken Peterson the driver of the boat, advance to the May 20-21 state finals at Carlyle Lake. The Spartans will be joined by Ridgeview and Lexington which finished second and third, respectively, at the Lake Bloomington sectional.

