Watch now: Edwardsville ends NCHS season in girls soccer sectional championship

NORMAL — Coming off a 22-2-1 season a year ago, Avery Parks wasn't sure what to expect from Normal Community High School's girls soccer team this spring.

"We all came into the season, because we lost a lot of valuable people from last year, we came into this a little nervous," said the Iron's senior defender. "We exceeded a lot of expectations."

That's why — despite a 5-0 loss to Edwardsville in Friday's Class 3A NCHS Sectional championship match — the Iron were able to enjoy some laughs while huddling with head coach Matt Chapman afterwards.

One loss wasn't going to define a season of progress which included a share of the Intercity Tournament title with Normal West.

"After what we lost in terms of talent from last year I've been so impressed with how they handled things, learned and applied the lessons and gotten better all season long," said Chapman, whose squad finished with a 17-8-3 record. "I'm excited to see what the future holds. Our seniors have left a terrific legacy."

Edwardsville (15-8) advanced to the Normal West Super-Sectional to face Aurora Metea Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Quick start

Right at the start, NCHS mounted an attack toward Edwardsville's goal.

When the Tigers cleared and Olivia Baca got a full head of steam going the opposite way, the Iron were in trouble.

Baca made a deft pass to Kylie Peel for a goal less than three minutes into the match. Then Baca scored a couple minutes later to give Edwardsville a 2-0 lead.

"When we got to the ball first we put some passes together and moved the ball and found some opportunities," said Chapman. "But we couldn't get enough of them."

NCHS rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to beat Moline, 3-1, in the semifinals. That's why the Iron weren't panicky at the intermission.

"We felt fine at halftime," said Chapman. "We gave up two goals, but played pretty well the rest of the half."

However, Baca put the game away early in the second half. She added two more goals in the first four minutes as the Tigers took control.

"She was able to turn on us a few times. She's really physical and quick," said Parks, who will play for Monmouth College next season. "She's really good with the ball at her feet ... I wouldn't say we completely gave up. We had a little fight in us, but the realization started coming."

Edwardsville knocked off defending state champion O'Fallon in a semifinal match Tuesday.

"Our biggest challenge was they consistently beat us to balls and then were able to put some passes together and find some opportunities," said Chapman. "They are a really good team and able to do what they wanted to do especially because they continually got to the ball first."

Bright future

Parks and midfielders Gabi Hernandez and Megan Manning were NCHS' only seniors. The Iron started four sophomores and freshman forward Rayna Powers along with four juniors, including goalkeeper Maddie Johnson.

"We want to leave behind a culture of the family values we tried to instill on the younger players, especially with how many underclassmen we have," said Manning. "A lot of them are going to be returning and we hope they can go on and do great things."

Hernandez didn't play last season and, like everyone else, missed the 2020 season which was canceled because of the pandemic. But she said "a companionship between everyone" quickly developed this season.

"I was coming into it nervous. I didn't know everyone," said Hernandez. "But everyone, even preseason stuff, were so welcoming."

U High falls

Sophie Gramke scored at the 13:32 mark of the first half and Quincy Notre Dame made that hold up to edge University High, 1-0, in a Class 1A State Tournament semifinal match at Naperville.

U High (16-10) faces Montini (13-5-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the third-place match. QND (22-3-3) meets Richmond-Burton (23-1-1), which took a 1-0 victory over Montini in the other semifinal, at 5 p.m. Saturday for the title.

