Watch now: Alyssa Brown's last-second goal lifts U High to Class 1A girls soccer sectional title

WARRENSBURG — The lights weren't working on the scoreboard clock's second digit. So University High School wasn't quite sure how much time was left in Friday's Class 1A Warrensburg-Latham Girls Soccer Sectional championship match.

Then the ball found U High junior Alyssa Brown in front of Central Catholic's net.

"Time was ticking and we knew we wanted to win this game. We worked so hard this season," said U High senior Alison Heller. "We knew had to give it our all and play to the last second, and it worked out for us. That was insane."

Brown's shot bounced off the arm of Central Catholic's goalie into the net. After the referees held a short conference, there was determined to be one second left as the Pioneers took a thrilling 1-0 victory and a spot in the Elite Eight for the second straight year.

"That was unreal," said U High head coach Hayley Sefton. "We were just yelling, 'Shoot!' because the score clock was funky. We weren't sure, so we were like 'Shoot! Shoot! Shoot!' It doesn't get matter than that."

U High improved to 15-6 and advanced to face Herscher in Tuesday's 6 p.m. Central Catholic Super-Sectional at Bill Hundman Memorial Field. U High beat Herscher, 4-1, earlier this season.

The Saints (18-4-3), who took a 2-0 win over U High on April 11 in the Intercity Tournament, appeared headed to overtime before what amounted to a buzzer beater by Brown.

"I've never seen one finished with one second left," said Central Catholic head coach Reza Ghasemi. "This type of game is in basketball, not in soccer."

While it took 79 minutes, 59 seconds to score, U High almost did that in the first minute. But the Saints' Keastin Hadley made two good saves.

However, that set the tone as U High outshot the Saints, 12-5.

"We controlled it from the whistle," said U High senior midfielder Bree Cordray. "A few times the wind got to us and fatigue, but we had control of the game whether it was technique, control on the ball, communication, physicality, it was us."

If not for a heads-up play by U High's Elise Luallen, the Saints might have walked off with the win.

U High goalie Olivia Checchi came out to try and corral a loose ball with 30 minutes left, but it got past her with two Central Catholic attackers ready to pounce.

However, Luallen got there first and the senior kicked it away from the Saints.

"She was in the right position like she was supposed to be," said Sefton. "Credit to her. She did exactly what she was supposed to."

Heller, Cordray and Adriana Crabtree all had good opportunities throughout the game only to be turned away by Hadley.

"We just wanted to go out and play our style right from the beginning," said Sefton. "We didn't want to give them a deep breath. We wanted to keep attacking, keep pressuring it on their side and you never know what's going to happen."

The Saints played without standout freshman defender Sophia Yaklich, who injured her lower leg during last week's sectional track meet.

"U High played very well and we gave what we had," said Ghasemi. "I feel sorry for our girls. They put their hearts in it, game in and game out. We truly deserved to go up there (to the state finals next weekend in Naperville), but unfortunately today was not our day."

A year ago, U High beat Herscher in the sectional final, 4-0, before dropping a 1-0 decision to Quincy Notre Dame in the super-sectional.

The Pioneers are determined to have a different ending and bring home their first state trophy since 2017 when they finished second in Class 1A.

"Our team is primarily the same," said Cordray. "Our seniors this year have stepped up to the plate. We know our goal and what we're looking for in the underclassmen. We know what we're looking for in the team. We're focused. That's all that really matters this year. We're ready."

Sefton believes the Pioneers haven't peaked yet.

"We need to do what we do best. I'm really confident," she said. "We're getting there because every game is looking better and better and better."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.