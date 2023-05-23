HERSCHER — A second straight Class 1A super-sectional matchup with Herscher produced a second straight University High School girls soccer victory Tuesday.

Yet the Pioneers' win was considerably more dramatic than last season's 5-0 triumph.

U High prevailed in penalty kicks for a 2-1 win that sent the Pioneers to their second consecutive 1A State Tournament.

U High will take on Pleasant Plains in the state semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m. in Naperville.

Rock Island Alleman and Elmhurst Immaculate Conception square off in the first semifinal at 5 p.m.

