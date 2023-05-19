Normal U-High Scores Two Early To Claim Sectional Title https://t.co/DpyiSuY7CM pic.twitter.com/gq3ZCPhDTy — Channel1450.com (@Channel1450com) May 20, 2023

The University High School girls soccer team blanked Williamsville 2-0 Friday in the championship match of the Class 1A Williamsville Sectional.

U High received first-half goals from Aubrey Balota and Scout Minneart. The winning goalkeeper was Grace Groetken.

The Pioneers will play the host team in the Herscher Super-Sectional on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Normal West downed Champaign Central 2-0 to claim the championship of the Urbana Regional.

Pagie Sprout gave the Wildcats the lead on a penalty kick goal in the 75th minute.

In the 87th minute, Addyson Hammond scored off an assist from Isabelle Terronez.

West advances to its own sectional and will take on Rochester on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Normal Community won its own regional with a 2-1 decision over East Moline United.

The Iron next meet the winner of the Moline Regional (either Pekin or Minooka) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Edwardsville Sectional, a match that will be played at Bloomington High School.

