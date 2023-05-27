Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NAPERVILLE – In a match begging for a hero, Charlise Carr delivered for the University High School girls soccer team Saturday.

Carr’s goal at 86:19 of the first overtime period off an Aubrey Balota assist propelled the Pioneers to a 1-0 victory over Rock Island Alleman in the Class 1A state championship match.

U High held on for the rest of the 20-minute overtime sessions and claimed its first girls soccer state crown.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Pioneers coach Hayley Sefton said. “We tried really hard and worked really well as a team. We had good support through the whole thing, a ton of fans. It’s just awesome.”

U High, which won its Friday semifinal 2-0 over Pleasant Plains on goals from Balota and Scout Minneart, finished its season at 17-8-2.

“My senior year to go out with a state championship win is amazing,” said Carr.

Sefton felt her team controlled regulation.

“I would say we had a lot more possessions than they did. We definitely had a lot more chances,” she said.

But no goals were forthcoming until the first 10-minute overtime period.

“We were pushing it up through the middle and bumping it back out. It went into the midfield and popped out like you draw it up,” said Sefton. “Aubrey had a great touch and made a great pass right in front of the goal to Charlise, who made a perfect run and put it in the back of the goal.”

“It all happened in a split second,” Carr said. “It bounced off Aubrey straight to me. It was one touch, bottom left corner. It was amazing. It felt like the world stopped for a little bit.”

In high school soccer, an overtime goal does not end play. U High still had to play out the two 10-minute periods to emerge victorious.

“I didn’t want to change and go all defense. That’s when stuff goes bad,” said Sefton. “We were still playing U High soccer.”

The Pioneers, who gave up one goal all postseason, won the state title with backup Nina Sundaram in goal. Starting goalkeeper Grace Groetken broke her wrist in the super-sectional triumph over Herscher.

“She did a great job,” Sefton said of Sundaram.

Alleman finished its season at 15-4-1.

Pleasant Plains prevailed in the third-place match 1-0 over Elmhurst Immaculate Conception.

