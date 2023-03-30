NORMAL — Plenty of freshmen played big roles for Normal West and University High during Wednesday's Girls Intercity Soccer Tournament match. Overtime seemed imminent in a scoreless duel with the clock winding down.

Leave it to a senior to step up and deliver at just the right time.

West's Sophie Lampert took a long shot that got past U High's Nina Sundaram, who was playing only her second game ever as goalie, with 5:58 left as the Wildcats slipped past the host Pioneers, 1-0.

"In the first half we were not doing well and not playing our game," said Lampert, an Illinois Wesleyan recruit. "In the second half we knew we had to come out and be strong. It was a team effort. We started passing, as our coach was saying in our circle after the game.

"We were passing in our triangles which led to it. We were connecting much better. We were playing as a team and playing our game and that ultimately led to the goal."

Another senior, Mia Hefner, assisted on Lampert's goal. Junior Evelyn Rachel made some big saves in the second half to help the Wildcats improve to 5-0-1 overall and 2-0 in the Intercity tourney.

West, which shared last year's Intercity title with Normal Community, is home Saturday against Bloomington and Monday against NCHS.

Grind it out

West head coach Val Walker breathed a sigh of relief afterwards.

"I've doing this for quite a long time. I've never had games against U High, no matter how good or bad we are, these games are always ugly and grind-it-out games because it's just an emotional game," said Walker. "As much as I preach to my team we don't play to the opponent — we practice and play hard every game — it still comes down to familiarity that these girls know each other and there's a little bit of (rivalry)."

U High (1-2), coming off a Class 1A State Tournament fourth-place finish last year, was only playing its third match after having four either postponed or canceled because of inclement weather. This was the Pioneers' Intercity tourney opener after Monday's match against Bloomington was postponed until May 4.

The Pioneers still haven't fielded their entire team in any of their matches, said head coach Hayley Sefton. Regular goalkeeper Grace Groetken was sick Wednesday and unavailable. That meant Sundaram, a junior who is a former softball player out for soccer for the first time, came up from the junior varsity.

"Nina did a great job for actually having shots on her," said Sefton. "The JV played Cornerstone and I'm not sure she touched the ball. She did a good job for not having done it before."

Rachel steps up

West enjoyed a 7-6 advantage in shots on goal. But it was U High which had a couple good scoring chances in the second half which were turned away by Rachel.

"I was nervous at first because I didn't want any goals to go in," said Rachel. "I trusted my defense and they trusted me."

Walker said this was the first match where Rachel has really been tested as the Wildcats have outscored the opposition, 27-1.

"Evelyn is a Division I caliber goalkeeper," said Walker. "It showed tonight not just with her saving ability, but her ability on the back on the ball. She has tremendous potential."

Walker likes "the spine" of his team with Rachel in goal; junior Meredith Bertsche and freshman Maddie Funk at center backs; Lampert, Hefner and senior Paige Sprout in the midfield; and freshman Addyson Hammond at forward.

"We have a lot of talented young kids and more experienced veterans who will do some good things for us in the season," he said.

U High adjusting

Sefton likes the potential of her team, too, especially when the Pioneers get everyone on the field at the same time.

"They have to get used to playing with the people behind them. We haven't had enough game to start clicking on all cylinders yet," said Sefton. "On the same side we're so young I'm all right with that. This is the third game in and I don't want to peak for a long time yet. That's the best part being so young. It's going to take us a while to peak."

