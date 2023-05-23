NORMAL – The Normal West High School girls soccer team managed one goal in a regular-season loss to Rochester.

In Tuesday’s Class 2A sectional at West, the Rockets’ defense was even more air tight in a 2-0 victory over the Wildcats.

“They’ve got two Division I players on their defense,” West coach Val Walker said. “They’re strong and we’re a younger team in the attack.”

Rochester (19-3-2) scored both its goals in the first half and will face Chatham Glenwood, an 8-0 winner over Mahomet-Seymour in the first semifinal, for the sectional championship on Friday at 6 p.m.

“Both teams defensively were pretty sound. A lot of times that’s what you see when you get in the playoffs,” said Rockets coach Chad Kutscher. “Their No. 10 (Addyson Hammond) up top, she was dangerous. That was our focal point making sure we were able to handle her trying to get in behind.”

Rochester’s first goal came on a deflection off a West player. Walker was unhappy with the ruling of a free kick that led to the score.

“We were rather unlucky for that goal off a questionable hand ball,” he said.

The Rockets took a 2-0 when Charlotte Beatty scored off a Taylor Offer assist.

West (15-6) had no success penetrating the Rochester defense in the second half.

“We’ll be better. We’ll get stronger,” Walker said. “We played them earlier in the year and it was 6-1. They ran all over us. We made some adjustments. Our goal was just to be solid and keep it close to the end and see what happens.”

West goalkeeper Evelyn Rachel cast aside several Rochester scoring attempts in the second half.

“Evelyn is an unbelievable goalkeeper. It was great work from her back there,” said Walker. “She kept us in the game for long periods of time. It could have been ugly the last 20 minutes. We’re pushing numbers up. She was exposed in quite a few instances and she came up big.”

