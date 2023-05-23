BLOOMINGTON – Striking both first and last did the Normal Community High School girls soccer team little good Tuesday against an explosive Minooka squad.

“They are a great attacking team,” said NCHS coach Matt Chapman, whose team dropped a 6-4 shootout to the Indians in a Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional semifinal played at Bloomington High School’s Fred Carlton Field.

Minooka will take on O’Fallon in the sectional title game on Friday at 6 p.m. in Edwardsville.

The Iron, who bowed out at 13-9-4, went up 1-0 just 1:34 into the match on a goal from Teagan Fahy with the help of a Reese Anderson assist.

“It shocked us a little bit. We didn’t start slow, but we didn’t start well,” Minooka coach Chris Brolley said. “After the first minute, you get a goal scored and it woke them up. They said it too. It woke them up. We came out and played really well."

The Indians need just over two minutes after the NCHS score to tie it on a Callie Hefner goal.

NCHS senior goalkeeper Maddie Johnson denied Minooka on a breakaway and later deflected a hard shot just enough for it to carom up and over off the crossbar.

The Indians took a 2-1 lead into halftime after Hefner’s second goal in the 29th minute.

Minooka (14-2-4) pushed its advantage to 4-1 in the first five minutes of the second half. First, Kaitlyn Lavezzi scored off a Cali Rucka assist before an unassisted score from Ella Rucka.

“We came out with a little bit of a switch. We tried to find feet more in the middle and do some things to make sure we got the wings open,” said Brolley. “Second half adjustments are pretty big for us. It’s good to have a lot of weapons.”

A Katie Lee assist set up an Elly McClelland goal that brought NCHS within 4-2. But Minooka responded with goals from Lavezzi and Kalyn Bebej for a 6-2 bulge.

“They do a great job running through their midfield,” Chapman said. “Their striker will come back for a ball and then their center mids will just run right through. If you don’t cover them up, they’re just going to walk into the goal. They did that a couple times against us.”

The Iron did not go down without a fight. Sarah Thompson scored on a Dhruti Joshi assist and Joshi found the net assisted by Mary Baker in the final seven minutes.

“That’s why I’m so doggone proud of them because they never quit,” said Chapman. “All season long through a variety of injuries and a variety of missed things here and there, they kept fighting and kept a great attitude. They are a terrific bunch.”

Minooka’s goalkeeper was sophomore Gwyneth Pfeifer.

“We’ve given up few this year, 18 maybe and six of those were in one game against one of the top teams up north,” Brolley said. “Chapman gets then ready to play all the time. They fight to the end and you can see it there.”