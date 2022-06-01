Four from Intercity named unanimous to all-Big 12 girls soccer team

BLOOMINGTON — Normal Community senior Avery Parks and freshman Rayna Powers, along with Normal West senior Ayra Gandhi and freshman Peyton Cornejo, were unanimous selections to the all-Big 12 Conference girls soccer team.

Also on the first team were Bloomington freshman Sosi Dadekian; junior Kylie Simonson of NCHS; and Normal West junior Mia Hefner.

The second team consisted of goalkeepers Maddie Johnson of NCHS and Evelyn Rachel of West; BHS' Camryn Overton; Reese Anderson and Mary Baker of NCHS; and West's Sophie Lampert, Hailey Hargus and Paige Sprout.

Honorable mention status went to Ava Cvetan, Lily Promenschenkel and Ari Rider of BHS; and West's Annika Gandhi and Meredith Bertsche.

Central duo unanimous

Central Catholic senior Sammie Shanks and sophomore Abby Eckhoff were joined by Olympia juniors Isabelle Forrest and Brooke Rogers as unanimous selections to the Illini-Prairie Conference all-star team.

Two other Central players were on the first team — sophomore Keastin Hadley and freshman Logan Shanks.

The Saints placed four players on the second team in Makayla Wieduwilt, Meg Uhren, Sophia Yaklich and Madalyn Yaklich. Olympia second-team choices were Raquel Birky, Tarah Hilt and Andria Ewalt.

Honorable mention picks were Central Catholic's Kaylie Eckhoff and Maggie Ames and Olympia's Grace Birkey.

Powers earns All-State

Powers was named to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team.

Members of the all-Section 8 first team included Arya Gandhi, Lampert, Hefner, Parks, Overton, Dadekian, Central Catholic's Logan Shanks, Bree Cordray of University High and Olympia's Isabelle Forrest.

NCHS' Ashley Jacobson was named the Section 8 Assistant Coach of the Year.

