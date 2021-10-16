Central Catholic, U High capture Class 1A boys regional soccer titles

Central Catholic High School routed Hoopeston Area, 8-0, to capture Class 1A Iroquois West Boys Soccer Regional championship match Saturday at Gilman.
Central Catholic improved to 21-3-1 and meets second-seeded Urbana Uni-High at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a Central Catholic Sectional semifinal match at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.
U High blanks Cornerstone
Aaron Jacobs and Owen Pacetti each scored unassisted goal to help No. 3-seeded University High down No. 2 Cornerstone Christian, 2-0, in the Class 1A U High Regional championship match at Community Fields.
The Pioneers (7-13-1) face fourth-seeded Monticello in a Central Catholic Sectional semifinal match at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Noah Grieshaber was U High's goalie.