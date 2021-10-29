Central Catholic boys soccer falls to Belleville Althoff in Class 1A state semifinals

EAST PEORIA — Central Catholic fell behind early and couldn't muster enough offense against Belleville Althoff in a 4-1 loss on Friday at the IHSA Class 1A state boys soccer semifinals.

Althoff's Jake Pollock scored the first of his three goals 8:20 into the game, then Landon Welch scored at 26:31 to make it 2-0 at half.

Pollock extended the score to 3-0 early in the second half before Central Catholic got on the board with a Gavin Young goal at the 55:53 mark. But Pollock scored again less than four minutes later to end the comeback attempt.

Central Catholic (24-4-1) will play Elmhurst Timothy Christian, a 6-1 loser to West Chicago Wheaton Academy in the other semifinal, at 3 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game, followed by the title game at 5 p.m.

This is Central Catholic's second trip to state. The Saints made their first in 2007.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0